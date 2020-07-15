With trusted brands and genuine products, DarazMall offers customers an original shopping experience

DNA

LAHORE, JUL 15 – DarazMall – the premium service channel on Daraz – promises millions of customers across the country an original shopping experience, offering access to a curated selection of more than 500 leading national and international brands that have set up their official stores on the platform. With shoppers in Pakistani reducing visits to offline stores and malls, and increasingly relying on ecommerce platforms to meet their demands, DarazMall provides a digital solution for those looking to purchase genuine products from trusted brands.

Launched in 2019, DarazMall hosts the official stores of beloved and trusted brands across various categories – including FMCGs, fashion, mobiles, electronics and health and beauty – offering access to genuine products. These include Reckitt Benckiser, P&G, Unilever, Pepsi, National Foods, Dipitt, Samsung, ChanghongRuba, Infinix Mobile and Elephone. Customers also have access to apparel from popular fashion labels including Generation, Denizen, Levis and Khas Stores. DarazMall also offers a longer, 14-day easy returns period.

Over the past months, DarazMall has added new features to the user interface to enhance user experience and make it easier for customers to navigate through the assortment. While artificial intelligence-powered personalisation has made it easy for customers to find products that suit their preferences, the addition of a search box in DarazMall has made it more convenient for users to search for items within the channel. Customers now also have easy access to information about new brand and product launches. The new Brand Highlights section will also allow customers to engage more with product promos through videos and they can follow their favourite stores to stay updated on their latest launches.

“We are constantly striving to improve customer experience on our platform. The improved experience on DarazMall, highly appreciated by our customers, is driven by a comprehensive analysis of consumer requirements and a desire to offer a premium, safe and engaging experience to our customer base,” said Imran Saleem, Director Commercial, Daraz Pakistan.

Daraz is always looking forward to improving the online shopping experience & continuously raising the standards of the e-commerce industry.