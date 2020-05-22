Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Today’s outlook: Sindh mosques reopen for Jummatul Wida

| May 22, 2020
1

Here are some of the news stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday):

  • Jummatul Wida will be prayed at mosques across Sindh with SOPs. This is the first time the government has allowed Friday congregations to be held since the lockdown. Businesses will remain opened too.
  • PML-N leader Attaullah Tarrar has contracted COVID-19. He has gone into self isolation at his home and has advised the people he met recently to get themselves tested for the virus.
  • Single ticket counters are being opened at railway stations in some cities.
  • PIA has announced that it will give 10% discount to doctors and paramedics on air tickets ahead of Eid.
  • The police have arrested a man for the “honour killings” of his two cousins who appeared in a viral video being kissed by someone.
  • An anti-terrorism court has reserved verdict in the murder case of Dr Imran Farooq, a senior MQM leader who was stabbed to death in London in 2010.
  • ICYMI: An inquiry commission made stunning revelations on Thursday about the way sugar barons had cheated farmers, benefited from subsidies and created conditions so that the price of sugar could be higher. Click here to read the full story.
PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

1

Today’s outlook: Sindh mosques reopen for Jummatul Wida

Here are some of the news stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday): JummatulRead More

Untitled-1 copy

Chinese embassy terms Alice Wells remarks as baseless

The CPEC is an important cooperation project between the Governments of China and Pakistan. ItRead More

  • Corona Care Hospital – from dream to reality

  • Economic analysts urge for enabling business environment for the services sector

  • Federal Government would soon launch a major protected area initiative across Pakistan: Amin Aslam 

  • Govt makes Sugar inquiry commission’s report public

  • Pakistan welcomes OIC stand

  • Rescue 1122 issues Eid Emergency Plan. 

  • Pak-China ties to touch new heights:  Naghmana

  • PC Hotel Bahria Town to open soon in Rawalpindi

    • Comments are Closed