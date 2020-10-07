Three new SEZs approved

ISLAMABAD, OCT 07 (DNA) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday chaired 6th meeting of Board of Approvals (BOA) for Special Economic Zones and approved three more SEZs.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Industries, Advisor Commerce, Finance Advisor, Chairman Board of Investment, Chief Minister Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Video link) and Giglit Baltistan, concerned federal and provincial officials and others.

The meeting was informed about various incentive available for the developers, co-developers and zone enterprises in Special Economic Zones.

The meeting approved three new SEZs namely (1) National Science & Technology Park, Islamabad, (2) JW-SEZ China-Pakistan SEZ, Raiwind, Punjab and (3) Dhabeji SEZ, Sindh, taking the total number of SEZs to 20.

On SEZ Zone Enterprise Admission and Sale of Plot Regulations 2020, it was decided that further consultation would be completed within one month and proposal will be brought before the next meeting.

The meeting also approved a proposal regarding selection of two members from private sector for inclusion in the Approvals Committee and appointment of two members from private sector to be included in the composition of BOD of SEZAs.

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed that the provision of utilities such as gas, electricity in the SEZs should be accorded foremost priority by the concerned departments. He also directed that a report indicating availability of required facilities at existing SEZs be furnished. = DNA

