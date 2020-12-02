Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

TCCIA, Federal Secy of Commerce pledge to cement economic ties

| December 2, 2020
DNA 2-2

ISLAMABAD, DEC 2 (DNA) – A delegation of Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture, led by President Paul Moyi, met with Federal Secretary of Commerce Muhammad Saleh Ahmed Farooqi to discuss ways to improve trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Tanzania.

Pakistan and Tanzania Business Council should be formed, says Paul Moi, President, Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture. Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Group Leader Sohail Altaf, Chairman Trade Promotion Committee RCCI Khursheed Barlas ,Executive Committee Member RCCI Fahad Barlas were present on the occasion. On the occasion, Commerce Secretary Muhammad Saleh bin Farooqi said that with better focus and more efforts, Pakistan could significantly increase its exports with Africa.

We are always striving to promote bilateral trade under Lok Africa in line with the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and Advisor to the Prime Minister on Trade Abdul Razzaq Dawood.=DNA

===========

BUSINESS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

DNA 2-2

TCCIA, Federal Secy of Commerce pledge to cement economic ties

ISLAMABAD, DEC 2 (DNA) – A delegation of Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture,Read More

DNA 1-5

RCCI, TCCIA ink MoU for business cooperation

ISLAMABAD, DEC 1 (DNA) – Paul F Koyi, President of Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, IndustryRead More

  • PBF urged the govt to make it compulsory for the large spinning units to grow their own cotton

  • ECC expected to give go-ahead to Karachi transformation plan: sources

  • Industrial operations during 2nd corona wave to help stabilize economy: UBG

  • ICCI mulls organizing a seminar on promoting Sharia compliant businesses

  • The course of execution of the President Shavkat Mirziyoyev orders was considered

  • New cable cars to be built in mountain resorts of Tashkent region

  • ADB approves $300 million loan for Pakistan

  • Hashim Group of Turkey keen to establish joint ventures in Pakistan

    • Comments are Closed