TCCIA, Federal Secy of Commerce pledge to cement economic ties

ISLAMABAD, DEC 2 (DNA) – A delegation of Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture, led by President Paul Moyi, met with Federal Secretary of Commerce Muhammad Saleh Ahmed Farooqi to discuss ways to improve trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Tanzania.

Pakistan and Tanzania Business Council should be formed, says Paul Moi, President, Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture. Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Group Leader Sohail Altaf, Chairman Trade Promotion Committee RCCI Khursheed Barlas ,Executive Committee Member RCCI Fahad Barlas were present on the occasion. On the occasion, Commerce Secretary Muhammad Saleh bin Farooqi said that with better focus and more efforts, Pakistan could significantly increase its exports with Africa.

We are always striving to promote bilateral trade under Lok Africa in line with the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and Advisor to the Prime Minister on Trade Abdul Razzaq Dawood.=DNA

