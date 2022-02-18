Tarin presides over Macro Economic Advisory Group meeting

ISLAMABAD, FEB 18 (DNA) — Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin presided over the meeting of Macro Economic Advisory Group in Islamabad on Friday. The Macroeconomic Advisory Group endorsed the government’s efforts being undertaken for dealing with the impact of rising prices on general population.

All members shared contentment that new initiatives being undertaken by the government are in line with the sustainable macroeconomic stability paradigm. The Macro Economic Advisory group recognized that global inflationary tendencies have casted undesirable impact across the globe including Pakistan.

The committee comprehensively deliberated on various initiatives that can be undertaken for provision of maximum relief to the public. These initiatives specifically aim at resolving the economic constraints of middle and lower economic strata of the society. =DNA