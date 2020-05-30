Taliban Release 73 more soldiers of the Kabul Administration
Kabul: (DNA) – The Taliban released 73 more soldiers of the Kabul Administration which bring the total of 420 prisoners so far. According to the Taliban political spokesman Suhail Shaheen tweets.
“Today(Saturday), 73 soldiers of the Kabul Administration were released from prisons of the Islamic Emirate in Balkh, Kunduz, Logar, Paktia, Khost and Paktika provinces. They were sent to their families after giving them new clothes and Afs.5,000 for transportation fare.
This brings the total number of Kabul Administration’s soldiers so far released to 420 prisoners.”
