Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Taliban Release 73 more soldiers of the Kabul Administration

| May 30, 2020
colorful-flower-flora-beautiful-39574

Kabul:  (DNA)  –  The Taliban released 73 more soldiers of the Kabul Administration which bring the total of 420 prisoners so far. According to the Taliban political spokesman Suhail Shaheen tweets.
“Today(Saturday), 73 soldiers of the Kabul Administration were released from prisons of the Islamic Emirate in Balkh, Kunduz, Logar, Paktia, Khost and Paktika provinces. They were sent to their families after giving them new clothes and Afs.5,000 for transportation fare.
This brings the total number of Kabul Administration’s soldiers so far released to 420 prisoners.”

WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

colorful-flower-flora-beautiful-39574

Taliban Release 73 more soldiers of the Kabul Administration

Kabul:  (DNA)  –  The Taliban released 73 more soldiers of the Kabul Administration which bringRead More

person-tossing-globe-1275393

Foreign Minister apprises the UN Security Council President and UN Secretary General of the current situation in IOJ&K

As part of Pakistan’s consistent political and diplomatic efforts, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood QureshiRead More

  • UK, France, Germany ‘regret’ latest US move on Iran

  • Uzbek President exchanges views with people

  • Clashes across US as protesters demand justice over African-American man’s death

  • Chinese firm to provide legal services to Chinese citizens in Pakistan

  • Turkish mosques reopen for mass prayers

  • Trump cuts ties with WHO as pandemic grips Latin America

  • Pak resumes Int’l flights operations

  • Uzbek Govt, businessmen join hands against COVID 19

    • Comments are Closed