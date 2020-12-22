Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Azerbaijani, Swedish FMs exchange views on latest situation in region

| December 22, 2020
BAKU – Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Sweden Ann Linde held a meeting via a video-conference format on December 22, 2020, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told.

The sides exchanged views on the latest situation in the region as well as the implementation of a number of issues arising from the trilateral statement on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region dated November 10, 2020.

The ministers discussed the issues of cooperation between the OSCE and Azerbaijan, given Sweden’s Chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in 2021.

The sides also exchanged views on bilateral cooperation, as well as other regional and international issues of mutual interest.

