Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Swarms of locusts threaten Indian livelihoods

| June 10, 2020
people-girl-design-happy-35188

 

DOHA (DNA) -Given the lockdown’s impact and India’s economic realities, Mr Modi arguably had little option but to start trying to get people back to work. Yet India is moving rapidly towards something closer to Sweden’s light-touch restrictions — in a population 140 times the size, with teeming cities and a chronically underfunded public health system that was already under severe strain even before the pandemic. Far more needs to be done to protect and prepare citizens.

The government last month announced a stimulus package billed as worth $266bn, or 10 per cent of GDP. Yet direct support for the poor was limited. As in many western packages, the focus was guarantees aimed at prompting banks to lend more to already-indebted businesses. Economists estimate the true stimulus value as perhaps 1.5 per cent of GDP.

Health experts are also calling for new measures to try to slow the virus. They include “cluster” restrictions where there are severe outbreaks, far more testing and data-sharing — amid suspicions authorities are trying to suppress figures — and strenuous efforts to promote universal mask wearing and hand hygiene. Without these steps and more, the situation in the world’s second most populous country could get an awful lot worse.

 

 

 

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

people-girl-design-happy-35188

Swarms of locusts threaten Indian livelihoods

  DOHA (DNA) -Given the lockdown’s impact and India’s economic realities, Mr Modi arguably hadRead More

13

Indian poor COVID strategy condemned worldwide

  LONGON (DNA) -India has officially suffered only about 7,500 Covid-19 deaths out of itsRead More

  • Indian Army initiates unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC

  • PM Imran takes strict notice of fuel shortage

  • Budget 2020-21: Rs177.512 bn to be set aside for dams, hydropower projects

  • ACC yet to make a decision on Asia Cup

  • NAB chairman approves inquiry against PTI MNA Amir Kiani

  • PM displeased over shortage of petrol across country

  • Foreign Minister addresses a Webinar on the Situation of Refugees

  • Gen Bajwa, Afghan President discuss peace

    • Comments are Closed