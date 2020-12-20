Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Stage play ‘Shadi Ho Tu Aisi’ presented at PUCAR

| December 20, 2020
DNA 20-1

RAWALPINDI, DEC 20 (DNA) – A stage play ‘Shadi Ho Tu Aisi’ was presented at Punjab Council of the Arts which highlighted social issues relating to marital problems.

The play was written and directed by Saleem Affandi. Prominent artists, Waheed Minhas, Babar Abbas, Reha Yousaf, Shahzad Ghaffar, Sapna Shah, Hina Gul, Liaqat Shah, Hameed Babar, Khawar Ayub and Saleem Affandi were included in the play.

The story revolves round the marital problems and social rituals. A large number of people following COVID-19 SOPs watched the play.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said on the occasion that it was appreciable step to highlight social issues through stage play.

The people are being provided entertainment in wake of COVID-19 to ease them from mental tension, he added.=DNA

PAKISTAN


