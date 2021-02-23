Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

MD PSEB Osman Nasir, GM North PTCL Mr. Suleman hold meeting

RAWALPINDI, FEB 23 (DNA) – Meeting of Standing Committee of ICT chaired by Col Aziz was observed today. MD PSEB Mr. Osman Nasir and GM North PTCL Mr. Suleman  were the special invitee in the meeting.

SVP Mr. Osman Ashraf discussed different aspects of collaboration with PSEB and PTCL. Both organisations agreed to offer their support to each other to increase trade in this sector.=DNA

