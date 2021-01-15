Special pay scale case: SC orders action against NBP board officers

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court (SC) has dismissed the petition of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) in special pay scale case besides ordering action against board officers for granting permission to it.

The top court upheld the verdict of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) in special pay scale case which stated providing perks to non-MTO employees of NBP equivalent to the MTO workers.

A two-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case related to the approval of special pay scale to NBP employees.

The NBP lawyer argued that the verdict given by PHC will put a burden of Rs16 billion to the bank.

CJP remarked that the bank’s management would have thought about it before making discrimination among its employees. He expressed outrage over the NBP senior officers and remarked that the officers are apparently considering the bank as their personal asset.

Later, the apex court dismissed the petition of NBP and upheld the verdict of PHC for providing same perks and facilities to non-MTO employees as MTO workers.