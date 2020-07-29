Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Special Assistant on Digital Pakistan Tania Aidrus resigns

July 29, 2020
ISLAMABAD – The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Digital Pakistan Tania Aidrus has tendered her resignation from the post over the controversy surrounding her dual nationality.

