Speaker PA Agha Siraj Durrani appears before NAB investigators

| February 12, 2021
KARACHI: Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani has appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi investigators in misuse of power and illegal appointments cases.

The NAB team handed over a questionnaire to the Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani in connection with the ongoing probe into illegal appointments in Benazir Bhutto Medical College by misusing power.

The investigation is underway against Durrani and others. Durrani had earlier gotten interim bail in the case. A written response will be submitted to the anti-corruption watchdog by Durrani, sources added.
Earlier on Thursday, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had extended interim bail of Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani in a case related to illegal appointments.

The SHC judge had directed Agha Siraj Durrani to cooperate with the NAB investigators besides ordering the anti-corruption watchdog to submit a progress report till March 30.

On January 25, Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani had approached the Sindh High Court (SHC) for bail before arrest in the alleged illegal appointments case in the Lyari’s university.

