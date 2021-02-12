Skipper Babar Azam praises Mohammad Rizwan ‘The Match Winner’

Lahore : Pakistan men’s team captain Babar Azam has highly praised Mohammad Rizwan for his impressive knock of 104* against South Africa in the first T20I at Gaddafi Stadium.

The 26-year-old Babar took to Twitter, terming Rizwan as the true match-winner while he also hailed Usman Qadir for his leg-spin bowling and the entire team for their brilliant effort on the field.

“And then some people write their story with their own hands: Mohammad Rizwan – The Match Winner,” he tweeted.

“Awesome fielding display by the entire team. Well bowled Usman Qadir. On to the next one,” he added.

Note, Rizwan became second Pakistani to register a century in T20I format. He remained unbeaten on 104 off 64 balls, powered by six fours and seven sixes.