South Africa highly values ties with Pakistan: Envoy

DNA

ISLAMABAD: South Africa’s High Commissioner to Pakistan Mthuthuzeli Madikiza has said that Pakistan is a great country and its people are hardworking and friendly.

He said that South Africa attaches great importance to its trade, diplomatic and cultural relations with Pakistan as South Africa is currently a major trading and cultural partner of Pakistan. The high commissioner was talking to prominent social and religious leaders at the South African Embassy in Islamabad, led by Muhammad Ijaz Nuri, Chairman of the Pakistan Council for Social Welfare and Human Rights, a special advisory body at the United Nations Socio-Economic Council.

Prominent spiritual figure and Sajjada Nasheen of spiritual shrine Darbar-e-Alia Basahan Sharif and former member Azad Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Pir Syed Muhammad Ali Raza Bukhari, Punjab Chief Minister’s Provincial Coordinator, Advocate, Department of Housing, Urban Development and Public Health, Chaudhry Tahir Mahmood Advocate and former President of Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA) Bahzad Saleemi were also part of the delegation. Speaking to the delegation, the High Commissioner of South Africa further said that South Africa will continue to play its full role in achieving the goals of sustainable development in Pakistan.

Talking on the occasion, Chairman Pakistan Council for Social Welfare and Human Rights Muhammad Ijaz Nuri said that it was time to promote inter-faith relations for lasting peace, social development and betterment of human beings. On the occasion, the High Commissioner of South Africa and the delegation of Pakistan Council for Social Welfare and Human Rights congratulated each other on New Year and Christmas and hoped that the coming year would be a year of progress and happiness for the whole world.

A commemorative shield was also presented by the Pakistan Council for Social Welfare and Human Rights to the High Commissioner of South Africa to Pakistan, Matthew Zeli Mediciza, on the occasion.