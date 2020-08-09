Sindh reports 303 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths

KARACHI, AUG 9 (DNA) – The novel coronavirus has claimed 10 more lives and infected at least 303 people during the past 24 hours in Sindh. In a statement on the daily COVID-19 situation in the province, CM Murad said that ten more people died from the coronavirus during past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 2,272.

The chief minister said that 8288 samples were tested today, which detected 303 cases of COVID-19, making the total count of the infected people in the province 123,849.

He added that 5,836 patients were currently under treatment.

"Currently, 5836 patients are under treatment, of them 370 are in critical condition, and 45 on ventilators," he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of 634 new coronavirus cases and eight associated deaths were reported across the country over the last 24 hours, taking the national tally of infections to 284,121 and fatalities to 6,082.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), as many as 23,390 samples were tested for Covid-19 during the previous 24 hours, out of which 634 turned out to be positive.

More than 2.1 million tests have been carried out across the country thus far, leading to the emergence of 284,121 positive cases. DNA

