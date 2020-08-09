Masood terms Kashmir as deep wound on Muslim ummah’s body

MUZAFFARABAD, AUG 9 (DNA) – The AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the bonds of love, fraternity and mutual respect among the people of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Kashmir cannot be chained in geographical boundaries.

“No one except the Afghan people can better feel the pain of the Kashmiri people who have been bearing the brunt of war, foreign occupation and internal strife for the last four decades,” he added.

Addressing a webinar on “India’s illegal actions and change of demography of occupied Kashmir” organized by Pakistan Embassy in Kabul, the AJK president expressed his deep sympathies and compassion with the Afghan people who had experienced a painful ordeal because of their struggle to get rid of the foreign subjugation.

He said that the people of Pakistan and Kashmir were tied in the religious, cultural and economic bonds like the people of Pakistan and Afghanistan are intertwined. That is why the Kashmiri people had pledged to accede their state to Pakistan in 1947.

He maintained that after the independence of Pakistan and India, the people of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan had fought war of independence and had liberated a part of Kashmir as well as Gilgit Baltistan from the Dogra rule, and the tribesmen of both Pakistan and Afghanistan had supported the Kashmiri people in this war.

The AJK President said that the year 2019 was the darkest year for the people of occupied Kashmir because one million Indian troops had once again attacked Kashmir bifurcated the state, and after bringing it under the direct rule of Delhi started changing the demography of the occupied territory.

He cautioned that India’s hegemonic designs were not restricted to mere occupied Kashmir, but it was dreaming to occupy Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and the whole the territory from Delhi up to Kabul in order to establish Hindu rule and materialize its dream of ‘Akhand Bharat’.

Sardar Masood Khan said that Pakistan-Afghanistan economic cooperation was inevitable for the economic progress and prosperity of the whole region and we desire that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor should be extended up to Afghanistan so that the people of war-ravaged Afghanistan also reap the economic benefits of this gigantic project.

On the occasion, a hero of the Afghan liberation war Golbaddin Hekmatyar declared categorical support of the Afghan people to the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people, and said that India must learn a lesson from the struggle of the Afghan people and realize that no movement can be suppressed through the use of force.

While describing Kashmir as a deep wound on the body of Muslim ummah, he hoped that the Kashmir people would certainly achieve their goal. DNA

