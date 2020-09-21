Sindh govt announces to release 100,000 metric tonnes of wheat

KARACHI : In order to control over expected flour shortage in the province, the Sindh government has announced to release 100,000 metric tonnes of wheat from its stock.

As per details, Sindh Food Minister Hari Ram Kishori Lal has contacted the provincial chief secretary for the release of wheat from government’s operated godowns.

Kishori said that 100,000 metric tonnes of wheat would be released for flour mills to stablise the price of wheat in the first phase and more 12,00000 tonnes of wheat would be released till March.

The government will not tolerate any wheat shortage in the province, the minister vowed.

On September 6, another vessel namely MV Tailwinds carrying 65,000 metric tonnes of wheat from Ukraine had reached Karachi and was allowed to be released after qualifying mandatory quarantine inspection.

An inspection team of experts from the Department of Plant Protection (DPP) had conducted a detail inspection of the imported wheat in light of the requirements of Pakistan’s Import Permit.

Director General DPP Dr Falak Naz had supervised the inspection and wheat discharge activities at Karachi port.