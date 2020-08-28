Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Shifa International Hospital performs First ever unique TAVR procedure in the region to replace degenerated “Surgical” Aortic Valve

| August 28, 2020
Islamabad: The cardiology team at Shifa International Hospital has performed first-ever TAVR (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement) procedure in the region to replace degenerated surgical aortic valve of an elderly patient. The procedure was performed by Dr. Asaad A. Khan (Consultant Interventional Cardiologist) who has experience of performing 500 TAVI procedures in the United States (U.S).EN Pic - Shifa First TAVR Procedure Press Release - 28 August 2020

 

Earlier, the same team also performed first-ever TAVI (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation) procedure in the region in January 2020 on a patient suffering from a critical heart condition.

 

TAVI/TAVR has emerged as a breakthrough in the field of interventional cardiology and is now recognized as an alternative for selected high-risk patients for a valve replacement without open-heart surgery.

