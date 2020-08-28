Karachi: NDMA continues rescue, relief operations after devastating rain

ISLAMABAD : The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Friday its rescue and relief operations in Karachi’s areas affected by yesterday’s record-breaking rain are underway.

A spokesperson for the authority, Shazia Haris said it has so far provided 3,000 tents and 2,000 tarpaulins to affected families besides distributing 20,000 packets of ration, including 10,000 boxes of Ready-to-Eat meal, to the affectees.

She said the Pakistan Army troops in collaboration with the local administration have been carrying out the rescue and relief operations and draining out rainwater accumulated in low-lying areas. The affectees have been moved to safety through boats and provided with food and drinking water, she added.

The spokesperson said the NDMA set up 32 medical camps for provision of first aid and 56 relief camps in affected areas.

At least 21 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in Karachi during the fresh spell of monsoon that started on Thursday and broke a 53-year-old, playing havoc with the city’s ill-maintained infrastructure.