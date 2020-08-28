Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Global Fund’s letter is proof of PM Imran’s incompetence: Marriyum Aurangzeb

| August 28, 2020
ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb Friday said the Global Fund’s letter is a proof of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s incompetence and mismanagement.

The PML-N leader said in her statement that the Global Fund’s Additional Safeguard Policy means the credibility of the incumbent regime has ended and the global body has taken the step due to political instability and unsuccessful governance.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said, “It is the Global Fund’s lack of confidence over Imran Khan that it has decided to monitor the funds issued for control of diseases after criminal negligence in serious matters.”

“The international organization will spend $ 300 million grant to counter AIDS, tuberculosis (TB) and malaria under its own supervision. The government showed non-serious behavior regarding polio also. Instead of decreasing, record cases of poliomyelitis increased during Imran Khan’s tenure.

“Imran Khan’s incompetence is visible in every direction from dengue to coronavirus. The lack of interest by the federal government is increasing health issues in provinces.

“The international body has clarified that the government is not paying attention towards important affairs which is a worrying moment. New applications regarding HIV and TB funding are also raising concerns and are an indication towards the spread of diseases.”

