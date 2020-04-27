Shibli Faraz appointed information minister, Lt Gen (retd) Asim Bajwa replaces Dr Firdous Awan

ISLAMABAD:, APR 27 – Senator Shibli Faraz was appointed as the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting while Chairman CPEC Lt Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa was appointed as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting in place of Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.

The development was announced on Monday, with science and technology minister Fawad Chaudhry taking to Twitter to congratulate the two.

Faraz is serving as the Leader of the House in the Senate while Lt Gen (retd) Asim Bajwa has served formerly as the DG ISPR.

It remains unclear why the government chose to bring about the changes to the information ministry.