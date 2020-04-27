Shibli Faraz appointed information minister, Lt Gen (retd) Asim Bajwa replaces Dr Firdous Awan
ISLAMABAD:, APR 27 – Senator Shibli Faraz was appointed as the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting while Chairman CPEC Lt Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa was appointed as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting in place of Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.
The development was announced on Monday, with science and technology minister Fawad Chaudhry taking to Twitter to congratulate the two.
Faraz is serving as the Leader of the House in the Senate while Lt Gen (retd) Asim Bajwa has served formerly as the DG ISPR.
It remains unclear why the government chose to bring about the changes to the information ministry.
Related News
Woman killed, 8-year-old girl injured in Indian firing along LoC
RAWALPINDI, APR 27 – A woman was killed and an eight-year-old girl injured after IndianRead More
ICCI welcomes 75 billion relief package for small businesses
ISLAMABAD, APR 27 (DNA) – The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has welcomed theRead More
Comments are Closed