Shavkat Mirziyoyev speaks with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov over the phone

| July 26, 2020
A telephone conversation has taken place between the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.
Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov cordially congratulated the leader of Uzbekistan on his birthday, wishing wellbeing and prosperity to the people of Uzbekistan.
The leaders of the two countries focused on the issues of enhancing mutually beneficial practical cooperation.
