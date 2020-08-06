Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi demands disbanding of NAB

| August 6, 2020
shahid-khaqan-abasi-750x369

ISLAMABAD : Hearing of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LNG) scandal against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was adjourned without any proceedings till September 7.

The hearing was adjourned due to unavailability of AC Judge Azam Khan.

Talking to media men after appearing before the court, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz stalwart said despite passage of 13 months, he has not been provided with the copy of reference.

Khaqan also thanked National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for inducting him in the list of billionaires. Replying to a question, the former prime minister ruled out allegations of money laundering and stated that he and his son paid all the taxes and the money in their accounts is legitimate.
He demanded disbanding of NAB.

LNG scandal
Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail, ex-PSO MD Imranul Haq and others are facing charges of corruption over awarding a LNG import contract allegedly at exorbitant rates in 2015, which caused a big loss to the national exchequer.

NAB sources said that Abbasi, in 2013, had awarded a LNG import and distribution contract to the Elengy Terminal in violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules and relevant laws.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

download (2)

AC indicts Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills case

LAHORE : An accountability court in Lahore on Thursday indicted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) PresidentRead More

unnamed

Thirty-seven Pakistani students graduated under CPEC

BEIJING, Aug. 6 ): Thirty-seven Pakistani students, a majority of whom from Gilgit Baltistan have graduatedRead More

  • Shahid Khaqan Abbasi demands disbanding of NAB

  • FM Qureshi urges OIC to come together on Kashmir issue

  • Speakers lash out Indian Government for Human Rights Violations in IHK

  • Zahid Hafeez Ch posted as new FO Spokesperson

  • FM challenges Modi to visit AJK, allow Imran to Srinagar to test policies’ efficacy

  • Women parliamentarians express unflinching support for Kashmiris

  • Nation completely rejected August 5 measures of India on IIOJK: Qureshi

  • Kashmir becomes focal point of world attention due to effective measures: PM

    • Comments are Closed