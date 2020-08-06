Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Mozambique declares second virus emergency

| August 6, 2020
c8bc611e-58e2-4eee-aae1-0d28e73dcc09

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi has announced another 30 days of emergency from Friday midnight in a bid to limit the spread of coronavirus.

This is the second time the country has declared a health emergency since March when it confirmed its first case.

In a televised address on Wednesday night, President Nyusi outlined a phased easing of restrictions.

Phase one starts on 18 August with the resumption of classes at higher education institutions, military academies and technical training institutes. Religious gatherings will be allowed but limited to 50 people.

The number of people at funerals will be raised to 50 from 20, except if the deceased died of Covid-19, in which case the number of attendants remains at 10.

In phase two starting September, cinemas, casinos and gyms may reopen.

The third phase starting in October will see final year students in secondary schools resuming classes.

Bars will remain closed indefinitely.

The country has so far confirmed 2,079 cases of coronavirus with 15 deaths.

WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

unnamed

Thirty-seven Pakistani students graduated under CPEC

BEIJING, Aug. 6 ): Thirty-seven Pakistani students, a majority of whom from Gilgit Baltistan have graduatedRead More

c8bc611e-58e2-4eee-aae1-0d28e73dcc09

Mozambique declares second virus emergency

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi has announced another 30 days of emergency from Friday midnight inRead More

  • Pakistan needs to promote mango, says Chinese scholar

  • China aids construction of Pakistan’s ‘Three Gorges Dam’ despite pandemic

  • Pakistan enjoys rich potential enhance banana production under CPEC: Prof. Shi 

  • To secure justice in social protection system

  • President critically reviews the efforts to contain the pandemic

  • Youm-e-Istehsal: Pakistan shows solidarity with Kashmiris braving Indian atrocities

  • Pilgrims to quarantine for 14 days after Hajj

  • Pakistani youth enters finals of int’l Chinese proficiency competition

    • Comments are Closed