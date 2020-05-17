Sh. Anser to challenge his suspension in court

ISLAMABAD, MAY 17 (DNA) – Ex. Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz has termed his suspension as an act of victimization on the part of sitting PTI government adding he would challenge the decision in the court of law.

Giving reaction to his suspension orders issued on Sunday, the Mayor said the issuance of orders on holiday was a clear manifestation of govt’s ill will. He said govt had not followed legal course.

Sheikh Anser said the govt wanted to remove him because he was working day and night for the welfare of people of Islamabad.

He said despite limited resources he had done huge development work in the Capital besides ensuring provision of all basis amenities to the resident.

He further said during his tenure he had run affairs of the MCI in a transparent manner therefore corruption charges were just ridiculous.=DNA

