Ghani, Abdullah sign deal

| May 17, 2020
KABUL: DNA) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Dr Abdullah Abdullah on Saturday signed a power-sharing deal to end a months-long political stalemate that has hampered progress towards peace, Ghani’s spokesman said on Sunday.

“The Political Agreement between President Ghani and Dr Abdullah Abdullah has just been signed,” spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said on Twitter, adding that Abdullah would lead the council for peace talks and his team members would be included in the cabinet.

Abdullah had disputed the results of September’s presidential election. Earlier this year, he announced the formation of a parallel government, undermining Ghani’s administration just as the United States was trying to advance a peace process with the Taliban to end Afghanistan’s 19-year war.

