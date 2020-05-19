Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Seven Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in Balochistan attacks

| May 19, 2020
1

QUETTA, MAY 19 –  Seven soldiers were martyred in two separate attacks in Balochistan late Monday night, the Pakistan Army’s media wing confirmed Tuesday morning.

Six soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer, were martyred in an IED attack in Mach’s Pir Ghalib. The deceased soldiers include Naib Subedar Ihsanullah Khan, Naik Zubair Khan, Naik Ijaz Ahmed, Naik Maula Bux, Naik Noor Muhammad and driver Abdul Jabbar.

In another incident, Sepoy Imdad Ali was martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists near Kech’s Mand.

The soldiers will be laid to rest in their native hometowns.

On May 9, at least six soldiers, including an Army major, were martyred after a roadside bomb struck a vehicle of the Frontier Corps in Balochistan, close to the border with Iran. The attack was later claimed by the Balochistan Liberation Army, a Baloch separatist group.

Balochistan, which shares its border with Pakistan’s neighbours Afghanistan and Iran, is the largest of the country’s four provinces with a population of roughly seven million.

 

7 soldiers embraced Shahadat in two separate incidents in Balochistan.
IED attack in Pir Ghaib, Mach, Balochistan late last night on FC vehicle returning to base camp  after routine patrolling duty. Six soldiers including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) & a civilian driver embraced shahadat.
Shaheeds include
. Naib Subedar Ihsan  Ullah Khan
. Naik Zubair Khan
. Naik Ijaz Ahmed
. Naik Maula Bux
. Naik Noor Muhammad
. Driver Abdul Jabbar
In an another incident, during exchange of fire with terrorists near Mand, Kech, Balochistan, Sepoy Imdad Ali embraced shahadat
PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

1

Summer unlikely to curb coronavirus pandemic growth: study

The higher summer temperatures in the Northern Hemisphere are unlikely to significantly limit the growthRead More

Untitled-1 copy

Turkey ready to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in maritime sector: envoy

ISLAMABAD, MAY 19 (DNA) – Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan İhsan Mustafa Yurdakul called on FederalRead More

  • Pakistani student passes online thesis defense

  • ADB allocates US$1.36 million grant for Uzbekistan’s fight against COVID-19

  • Seven Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in Balochistan attacks

  • Dr Ishrat unveils govt’s economic revival plan in wake of COVID-19

  • Indonesian Embassy facilitates repatriation of its stranded citizens in Pakistan

  • RCCI urges Punjab Govt to resolve flour mills issues

  • 40 inmates test positive in Karachi jail

  • 15 trains to resume services from May 20

    • Comments are Closed