Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Serene Air receives permission for international flights

| December 18, 2020
0000

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has granted private airline company, Serene Air, permission for international flights.

The flight operations will commence from January 2021.

According to a notification issued by the director of air transport, the private airline will add the new Airbus 330 and Boeing 737 airplanes to its fleet.

Serene Air has been instructed to issue a flight schedule to the CAA. It will start its operations through flights to Saudi Arabia and UAE. The new airplanes will be used in these schedules.

The airline has plans to commence flight operations to Britain and the USA as well. Letters seeking permission have been dispatched to the concernedIt was a project of members of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry. It was conceived in 2015 after Sialkot’s business community constructed the city’s airport on its own. That makes it the country’s first and only privately owned airport.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

DNA 18-7

FPCCI appreciates SBP for waiver of E-form requirement up to US $5000

Karachi (DNA) Mian Anjum Nisar President “The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry”Read More

DNA 18-7

Usman Mukhtar has a message for Pakistanis attending weddings

Pakistani actor Usman Mukhtar has reminded Pakistanis to practice social distancing every time they attendRead More

  • Ishrat Hussain for diversifying exports

  • PS-52 by-election: Umerkot residents to vote on January 18

  • Yemeni ambassador lauds COMSTECH services to OIC Member States

  • Serene Air receives permission for international flights

  • PM seeks reports on CPEC to expedite work on related projects: Gwadar Pro

  • Chairman NAB reviews NAB’s Performance

  • Foreign Minister meets His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan

  • COMSATS doing wonders in science & tech: Dr. Junaid Zaidi

    • Comments are Closed