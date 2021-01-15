Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Senior classes to start from 18th

| January 15, 2021
000

Decision on junior classes on 20th; KPK model may also be practiced: NCOC

Shujaat Hamza

ISLAMABAD: During special session of NCOC on Friday, review of opening of education sector was carried out. Federal and Provincial Health and Education ministers attended the session. After deliberate discussion, the following was decided: Class 9th to 12th and equivalent will be opened from 18th January, across the board (except Winter Zone).

Rest of the classes including pre- primary, primary, middle and higher education will be opened from 1st Feb 21. However, a review will be carried out on 20th January regarding following:

Whether the sector be opened across the board or Differentiated Approach be adopted from 1st Feb onwards (districts / cities with high positivity to remain close and rest of the country to be opened)

 In case of closure of schools, can 1 x day a week opening as practiced by KP be adopted?

Based on the review on 20th January on above mentioned aspects, the decision for opening from 1st February will be finalized.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

000

COAS Gen. Bajwa visits Corps Headquarters Peshawar

DNA RAWALPINDI – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Corps HeadquartersRead More

000

CDA to reopen officers training academy

ISLAMABAD, JAN 15 (DNA) – Administration of Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to reopenRead More

  • Senior classes to start from 18th

  • IGP visions Islamabad as `crime free’ city

  • TI, WEF laud Pak’s efforts in eliminating corruption: Chairman NAB

  • PM Imran approves Rs3.2 hike in petrol price

  • PIA passenger aircraft ‘held back’ in Malaysia as part of legal dispute

  • Transformation plan launched to bring transparency to PRCS: Abrar ul Haq

  • UK eyes 10 billion pound bilateral trade potential with Pakistan

  • Pakistan have meagre share in global horticulture exports worth $200bn ; Jawad

    • Comments are Closed