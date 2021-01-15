Senior classes to start from 18th

Decision on junior classes on 20th; KPK model may also be practiced: NCOC

Shujaat Hamza

ISLAMABAD: During special session of NCOC on Friday, review of opening of education sector was carried out. Federal and Provincial Health and Education ministers attended the session. After deliberate discussion, the following was decided: Class 9th to 12th and equivalent will be opened from 18th January, across the board (except Winter Zone).

Rest of the classes including pre- primary, primary, middle and higher education will be opened from 1st Feb 21. However, a review will be carried out on 20th January regarding following:

Whether the sector be opened across the board or Differentiated Approach be adopted from 1st Feb onwards (districts / cities with high positivity to remain close and rest of the country to be opened)

In case of closure of schools, can 1 x day a week opening as practiced by KP be adopted?

Based on the review on 20th January on above mentioned aspects, the decision for opening from 1st February will be finalized.