Selling plasma in Punjab can land you in jail

LAHORE, JUN 16 (DNA) – The Punjab government has decided to take strict action against all the people who have been selling plasma in the province.

According to the Human Organ Transplant Authority, anyone found selling the plasma will be sentenced to 10 years in jail. Action against perpetrators will be taken under the Human Organ Transplant Act, 2010.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the authority’s board of directors after which notifications have been sent to all commissioners across the province.

The notification added that the buying and selling of blood will be made illegal. The commissioner and deputy commissioners have been instructed to take strict action against all those found guilty.

Special teams will also be formed to ensure that the suspects are arrested. The illegal trade of plasma started after the government allowed it to be used for the treatment of the coronavirus patients. =DNA

