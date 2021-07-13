Security Forces conducts an Area Sanitization Operation in Zewa, Kurram District

RAWALPINDI, JUL 13 – Security Forces conducted an Area Sanitization Operation in Zewa, Kurram District on reported presence of terrorists. 3 terrorists were killed during the operation.

During intense exchange of fire with terrorists, an officer, Capt Basit, age 25 years, r/o Haripur and a soldier, Sepoy Hazrat Bilal, age 22 years, resident of Orakzai embraced shahadat.

Cordon and search operation is in progress to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.