SC orders demolition of illegally constructed chambers of lawyers in F-8, Islamabad
Islamabad, 02 March 2021 : The Supreme Court has ordered demolition of illegally constructed chambers of lawyers in F-8 area Islamabad.
A three-member apex court bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, announced the decision on Tuesday.
Dismissing the Islamabad Bar’s plea, the court upheld the Islamabad High Court’s judgment.
The Supreme Court also rejected the lawyers’ request for time until they get alternative place for chambers.
The Court declared that all the lawyers’ chambers set up at football ground are illegal, and no illegal activity can be justified.
