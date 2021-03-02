Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

SC orders demolition of illegally constructed chambers of lawyers in F-8, Islamabad

| March 2, 2021
Islamabad, 02 March 2021 : The Supreme Court has ordered demolition of illegally constructed chambers of lawyers in F-8 area Islamabad.

A three-member apex court bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, announced the decision on Tuesday.

Dismissing the Islamabad Bar’s plea, the court upheld the Islamabad High Court’s judgment.

The Supreme Court also rejected the lawyers’ request for time until they get alternative place for chambers.

The Court declared that all the lawyers’ chambers set up at football ground are illegal, and no illegal activity can be justified.

Petroleum group imports reduced by 20.90%

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2  : Petroleum group imports during first seven months of current fiscal yearRead More

Punjab lawmakers call on PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD : The lawmakers belonging to the Punjab Assembly called on Prime Minister Imran KhanRead More

