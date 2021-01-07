Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Saudi envoy calls on Naval Chief

January 7, 2021
ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki called on Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi in Islamabad on Thursday.

According to Spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, issues of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting.

They also discussed the security situation of the region and further enhancement of bilateral maritime cooperation between the two countries.

