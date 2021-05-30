Sarfaraz, 13 others will fly for Abu Dhabi today: Sources

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators’ captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and 13 other players will depart for Abu Dhabi early in the morning at 4 am today.

13 out of 25 people received the United Arab Emirates (UAE) visas today. Four players including Sarfaraz will fly from Karachi whereas the rest of the 10 will take off from Lahore. The players have been given special permission to travel on commercial flights.

Bringing into your account, Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 6 is most likely to start from June 5. The revised schedule of the event is on hold as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) awaits all people involved in the completion of the event to reach Abu Dhabi.