Saqlain Mushtaq to head PCB’s International Player Development division

| May 28, 2020
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Thursday that it has appointed former spinner Saqlain Mushtaq as its Head of International Player Development division at the High Performance Centre.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board today announced the appointments of Grant Bradburn as Head of High Performance Coaching and Saqlain Mushtaq as Head of International Player Development as part of the prestigious High Performance Centre’s restructuring,” the cricket board quoted in a press release. “The restructuring is aimed at providing a clear pathway to the young and aspiring player support personnel and players within the game.”

The former off-spinner will be responsible for identifying, developing and preparing players for international cricket.

Saqlain has an impressive resume, having previously worked as a spin bowling coach with Bangladesh, West Indies and England, as well as a consultant for PCB, Cricket Australia and New Zealand Cricket.

The former spinner was excited to be given the role. “I am delighted to have been offered this exciting opportunity to work on skilful and exciting young cricketers and help them grow in their careers. I have previously worked with a diverse group of cricketers and helped them improve their cricket. I am confident I will be able to translate all my knowledge and experience in the High Performance Centre and help the PCB raise the bar and set new benchmarks.”

He said the PCB’s vision, aspirations and strategy were in the right direction. “It was the right time to join the high performance team in Lahore and try to take Pakistan cricket back to its glory days.”

PCB CEO Wasim Khan said that Saqlain’s appointment will “redefine the objectives of the High Performance Centre and revamp its programmes and systems in a way that will ultimately make it the centre of excellence and a jewel in the PCB’s crown.”

