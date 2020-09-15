Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Sadiq Sanjrani chairs House Business Advisory Committee Meeting

| September 15, 2020
Islamabad, SEPT 15 – House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC) of the Senate met here at the Parliament House on Tuesday.  The Committee, presided over by Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, discussed in detail legislative business to be transacted during the 303rd Session of the Senate.

Besides legislative business, the session would take up discussion on current situation of important national and international issues.

The meeting was attended by Leader of the House Senator Dr. Shehzad Waseem, Leader of the Opposition Senator Raja Muhammad Zafar ul Haq, the Parliamentary Leaders of the Political Parties in Senate including Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, Senator Usman Khan Kakar, Senator Siraj ul Haq, Senator Aurangzeb Aurkzai, Chief Whip in Senate Senator Sajjad Hussain Turi, Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan, Senator Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi, Senator Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Senator Dr. Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Federal Minister Azam Khan Swati, Advisor to the Prime Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Ali Khan, Secretary Senate Dr. Syed Pervez Abbas and other senior officers of the Senate Secretariat.

