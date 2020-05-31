Sadaf Kanwal, Shahroz Sabzwari tie the knot
Actor Shahroz Sabzwari and model Sadaf Kanwal have tied the knot.
Social networking sites were abuzz with reports of their Nikkah on Sunday.
Sadaf confirmed the news by changing her name and sharing pictures from her Nikkah ceremony on Instagram.
Shahroz recently got separated from Syra Yousuf after being married for seven years.
They have a daughter together named Nooreh.
