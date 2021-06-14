SAARC Chamber terms Punjab budget as tax free people friendly

DNA

LAHORE June 14 – SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry and United Business Group in the federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Monday termed Punjab budget as people friendly tax free and economic development oriented with major thrust on better health cover, promotion of quality education, strengthening of agriculture besides fully bolstering small and medium enterprises for quick economic growth.

Commenting on the annual budget of Punjab President SAARC Chamber and Chairman United Business Group Iftikhar Ali Malik said major allocations in health,education,infrastructure development,roads,communication and basket of excellent package of incentives for industries reflected clear vision and operational framework of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar to ameliorate a lot of the down trodden.

He said this budget will promise sustained economic development,prosperity and better quality of life of people from all strata of society.He said special package for industrialists will help accelerate the economic activities and boost industrial production in addition to strengthen of national economy on sound footings. He said agriculture and economy are interlinked sectors with each other which always play key role towards development,progress and prosperity which he added needs to be fully supported on top priority to achieve the desired results.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said it’s good omen that several projects in health,education and road infrastructure sectors have also been planned under ADP in the budget for South Punjab which includes Bahawalpur,Multan and DG Khan divisions.

He said that appropriate outlay of funds in the budget is poised to promote religious tourism in the province which he added will also attract local especially foreign tourists.He said that uplift for minorities has also been taken care properly in the budget with five times higher allocations than previous year.