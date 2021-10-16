Resolving Kashmir, Palestine issues key to global peace: Chaudhry Sarwar

ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (DNA): Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has

said that resolving the Kashmir and Palestine issues are key to global

peace.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has become an ambassador of Kashmiris in the

true sense and is fighting their case all over the world.

He was addressing a function titled “Aik Sham Kashmir Keh Naam” at

Bergamo in Italy on Saturday. EU-Pakistan Friendship Chairman Pervez

Iqbal Loser and Farooq Arshad Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed, Mian Aftab Ahmed,

Qaiser King Bashir Bosal and others were also present.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that Kashmir is the Jugular vein of Pakistan and

Pakistan is ready to make any sacrifice for its freedom. He said that

during his visit to Europe, he met more than 25 members of the European

Parliament and apprised them of the Indian atrocities and terrorism in

Kashmir and have urged all, to put an end to such atrocities in Kashmir.

He said that India has perpetrated the worst form of state terrorism in

IIOJK and the dream of peace in the region cannot be fulfilled until the

Kashmir issue is resolved, adding that Peace in the region is in

jeopardy since Narendra Modi has come to power because he stands by the

terrorists and their facilitators.

Governor Punjab while appreciating overseas Pakistanis for raising their

voice in the world for the rights of Kashmiris said that the sacrifices

of Kashmiris will not go in vain and the time will surely come when

Kashmir will become Pakistan. He said that we stand with our brothers

and sisters and no sacrifice will be spared for their freedom.

