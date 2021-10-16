Resolving Kashmir, Palestine issues key to global peace: Chaudhry Sarwar
ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (DNA): Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has
said that resolving the Kashmir and Palestine issues are key to global
peace.
Prime Minister Imran Khan has become an ambassador of Kashmiris in the
true sense and is fighting their case all over the world.
He was addressing a function titled “Aik Sham Kashmir Keh Naam” at
Bergamo in Italy on Saturday. EU-Pakistan Friendship Chairman Pervez
Iqbal Loser and Farooq Arshad Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed, Mian Aftab Ahmed,
Qaiser King Bashir Bosal and others were also present.
Chaudhry Sarwar said that Kashmir is the Jugular vein of Pakistan and
Pakistan is ready to make any sacrifice for its freedom. He said that
during his visit to Europe, he met more than 25 members of the European
Parliament and apprised them of the Indian atrocities and terrorism in
Kashmir and have urged all, to put an end to such atrocities in Kashmir.
He said that India has perpetrated the worst form of state terrorism in
IIOJK and the dream of peace in the region cannot be fulfilled until the
Kashmir issue is resolved, adding that Peace in the region is in
jeopardy since Narendra Modi has come to power because he stands by the
terrorists and their facilitators.
Governor Punjab while appreciating overseas Pakistanis for raising their
voice in the world for the rights of Kashmiris said that the sacrifices
of Kashmiris will not go in vain and the time will surely come when
Kashmir will become Pakistan. He said that we stand with our brothers
and sisters and no sacrifice will be spared for their freedom.
=====
Related News
Nawaz’s enemies have faced exemplary defeat, says Maryam at Faisalabad rally
Faisalabad, OCT 16: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday that former prime ministerRead More
Resolving Kashmir, Palestine issues key to global peace: Chaudhry Sarwar
ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (DNA): Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar hassaid that resolving the Kashmir andRead More
Comments are Closed