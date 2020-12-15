Our resignations will prove atomic bomb for govt: Bilawal Bhutto

LAHORE, DEC 15 (DNA) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that all opposition members will submit their resignations by December 31. Our resignations will prove an atomic bomb for the government.

Talking to media persons after meeting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Shehbaz Sharif in jail, the PPP chairman said that people were drowning in the tsunami of inflation but Prime Minister Imran Khan was happy only on Facebook and Twitter. The PDM’s struggle is to restore true democracy, he added.

Bilawal Bhutto said that Mian Shehbaz Sharif had invited the government for talks from day one but he was put in jail. Keeping the Leader of the Opposition in jail is against democracy. The country will not function by putting opponents in jails.

“I had announced before the rally that I would also go to offer condolences to Shehbaz Sharif,” he said. He alleged that this government has fallen so much that it even politicized the death of Shehbaz Sharif s mother.

Bilawal said that when the Prime Minister and the Speaker are puppets, then how the dialogue takes place. The Speaker of the National Assembly does not allow opposition members to speak. The sugar, flour, petrol and gas crisis is not debated in parliament.

Bilawal Bhutto reiterated his announcement that the deadline for incompetent rulers is January 31. He said Prime Minister should resign, the government does not have the capacity to run the system. “We have to get the country out of the crisis. The government is harming the country due to stubbornness and personal ego,” said Bilawal.

He made a big claim that there could be no rift in the PDM, we will not allow any such attempt to succeed. The Prime Minister will be forced to give up his seat.

The Chairman PPP said that today our growth is behind Afghanistan. Is it written in our fate to remain poor. The country lacks leadership. The incompetent Prime Minister has harmed the country on every issue. The Prime Minister is making the institutions controversial to save his seat. = DNA

