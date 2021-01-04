Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

RCCI ‘Virtual Educon 2021’ on January 12

| January 4, 2021
RAWALPINDI, JAN 4 (DNA) – A virtual education conference titled ‘Virtual Educon’ will be organised by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on January 12.

RCCI President Nasir Mirza in a statement said that the conference aimed to highlight the challenges in the education sector due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic as well as emerging trends and problems faced by students and teachers alike and their solutions.

He added that the chamber has always pushed for the betterment of industry-academy linkages.

RCCI President suggested that a new education policy will have to be introduced. The Rawalpindi Chamber has been offering its services before. All kinds of support and cooperation will continue in the future as well he added.=DNA

