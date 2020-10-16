RCCI urges for political and economic stability

DNA

RAWALPINDI, OCT 16 – The President of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Nasir Mirza has said that the government should provide a conducive environment for the development of the country’s economy, end the uncertainty. Speaking at an interactive session with a delegation of the Economic Journalists Forum (EJF) at the Chamber House, he urged government to move forward with consensus and resolved issues amicably for political stability. The business community in Corona has been the most affected.

Special stimulus packages should be announced for all sectors and also urged government to lower cost of production. Additional funds should be released for development projects, he added.

Former president and group leader and well-known industrialist Sohail Altaf said that the current political temperature has increased the uncertainty which is detrimental to the country’s economy.

He also recounted the recent meeting of a group of industrialists with the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan in which they shared feedback on issues facing the business community, inflation, development projects, FBR tax system and the current political situation. He said that it was brought to the notice of the Prime Minister that no mega project of any kind has been launched for the city of Rawalpindi in the last two years. I told the Prime Minister that the Ring Road project is an important project which also includes economic zones. With the establishment of industrial zones, Rawalpindi could become a hub for commercial activities. The Prime Minister should take personal interest and complete it on priority basis.

On the occasion, Azhar Jatoi, President of the Economic Forum, said that the purpose of the forum was to enhance engagement with the business community and to advance the suggestions of stakeholders for the development of the country’s economy so that the government could effectively formulate policy making. Senior Vice President Osman Ashraf, Vice President Shahraiz A Malik, executive members, Chairman regional trade Khurshid Berlas, EJF members, among others, were also present on the occasion.