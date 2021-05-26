RCCI urges for promoting economic ties with African region

RAWALPINDI, MAY 26 (DNA) – The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has said that the region of Africa is important for economic relations, trade and investment. The Government of Pakistan’s Africa policy, especially the Look Africa policy, will set a new direction for the Pakistani economy.

RCCI President Mohammad Nasir Mirza, addressing a virtual session on the occasion of Africa Day to mark the 58th anniversary of the founding of the African Union, said that the Chamber has always played an active and effective role in finding new markets and exploring new trade destinations.

“We need to further strengthen the linkages between the Chamber of Commerce, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Commerce and the trade and commercial consuls stationed in African countries to facilitate trade access to the African market,” Mirza said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood, Additional Foreign Secretary for Africa Ali Javed, Director General of the Institute Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry, South African High Commissioner to Pakistan Methuthuzeli Madikiza and other senior Foreign Ministry officials also attended the Web Celebration for Africa Day.

Nasir Mirza also lauded the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad for organizing the event and added that this will highlight the Pakistan Government’s Engage Africa Policy and cementing the economic linkages between Pakistan and African Countries.

He said that Pakistani products are in great demand in Africa. New opportunities and joint ventures can be explored in the Pharmaceutical, Services and Construction sector.

He informed the participants that the RCCI recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Pakistan South African Trade Federation (PSATF) aimed at enhancing trade, increasing exports and networking between Pakistan and South Africa. In continuation of its series of Africa Trade Forum, RCCI is going to organize the second edition of Africa Trade Forum in July this year as well, he informed.=DNA

===============