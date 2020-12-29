Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

RCCI to organize Virtual Education 2021

| December 29, 2020
RAWALPINDI, DEC 29 (DNA) – The Virtual Education Conference organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) will be held on January 12. Briefing the journalists about the conference, Chamber President Muhammad Nasir Mirza said that the aim of the conference titled, “Virtual Educon 2021” was to highlight the challenges facing the education sector due to the COVID-19 epidemic, future challenges, emerging trends and problems facing by students, teachers and finding their solutions.

The Rawalpindi Chamber has always been pushing for the betterment of Industry Academy Linkages, he added.

He said that Covid-19 has affected every sector. Education is an important sector that has been disrupted by the Corona epidemic. Now we have to live with it. Along with implementing SOPs, modern and new ideas have to be brought in to develop the education sector. Now we need tablets, computers, and laptops not only for university students but also for school children, he further added.

On this occasion Chairman Akhuwat Dr. Amjad Saqib who participated in the briefing through video link said that in future business will also be through e-commerce, promotion of e-learning and virtual education and e-commerce now become a reality. In Pakistan E-Commerce currently has a potential of $3 billion market which can be doubled in a couple of years.

Chairman Virtual Education Conference Colonel (retd) Aziz Ahmad said that the industry also has to adapt to the requirements of modern times and must prepare themselves to meet the challenges of COVID-19. A new education policy will have to be introduced. The Rawalpindi Chamber has been offering its services before. All kinds of support and cooperation will continue in the future as well he added.

Senior Vice President Usman Ashraf, former presidents Dr Shamail Dawood, Mian Humayun Pervez, Raja Amer Iqbal, Vice Chairman Faizan Alam, members of the executive committee and chamber members were also present on the occasion.=DNA

