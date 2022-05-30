RCCI to hold conference of political parties’ representatives to sign MOU on economy

Rawalpindi: /DNA/ – The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) will hold a daylong conference of political parties’ representatives to sign the memorandum of understanding (MOU) on economy.

RCCI President Nadeem Rauf while addressing a press conference at chamber house here on Monday said that the Chamber would convene a conference of representatives of all political parties in mid of June 2022 at Pearl Continental Hotel, Rawalpindi. The aim of the conference was to provide a platform for the representatives of all political parties and to prepare a consensus document so that a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) can be signed for the Charter of Economy.

“The Rawalpindi Chamber demands that all political parties and stakeholders give top priority to the economy and avoid political scoring”, he said.

The government should review the list of import ban items as a large number of shipments are on the way or delayed in China due to COVID-19 restrictions. They should be extended till June 15. He said that the chamber will also run a campaign through print, electronic and social media.

He said that the current economic situation is very worrying and concerning for the business community. The Rawalpindi Chamber believes that the solution to the current economic crisis is for all political parties to unite on the recovery of the economy and sign a memorandum of understanding. Group leader Sohail Altaf said. If political parties make the MoU on the economy part of their manifesto, the business community will support it in the coming elections.

On a question, he said the Chamber of Commerce and the stakeholders have not been consulted regarding the fiscal budget 2022-23. We demand that the budget be prepared through consultation with the stakeholders.

Replying another question, he said, the list of imports of luxury items should be reviewed. Many essential items have also come under import ban. It is feared that this move will increase smuggling, he added.

Group Leader Sohail Altaf, Dr. Jamal Nasir, President of Small Chamber Sheikh Asif, Representatives of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, Sheikh Hafeez, Arshad Awan, Tariq Jadoon, Tahir Taj Bhatti, Senior Vice President Asim Malik, Vice President Talat Awan. Former presidents Asad Mashhadi, Dr. Shamail Daud, Zahid Latif Khan, Malik Shahid Saleem, Nasir Mirza, executive members and a large number of importers were also present on the occasion.