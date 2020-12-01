Hult Prize 2020 held at IoBM

DNA

KARACHI – The Hult Prize is a global competition that crowd-sources ideas from MBA and college students. Recently this event was held at the Institute of Business Management (IoBM), Karachi. The theme was ‘Food for Good.’ The participating teams of IoBM students shared business ideas to reduce food wastage and envision such viable food enterprises that can improve supply chains and stimulate economies. All students from IoBM were invited to participate. Over the years, the Hult Prize has brought impact-focused programs, events, and training to over a million students globally, creating opportunities for youth to act for a better tomorrow.

Mr. Talib Karim, President IoBM delivered the Welcome Address. He praised the initiative and said that it will add value to IoBM’s efforts in developing entrepreneurs. The ten student teams from IoBM selected to present their ideas for the Hult Prize were mentored by leading corporate icons of Pakistan. The Keynote Speakers were Ali Mukhtar (CEO, Fatima Gobi Ventures) and Shaista Ayesha (CEO, Seed Ventures). The judges included Owais Shaikh (Startup Mentor, Founder Institute), Tehmina Chaudhry (Managing Director, INSTA Foods), Syed Zafar Hussain (Program Manager, National Incubation Centre), and Rehan Muzammil (HoD Entrepreneurship Department, IoBM). Sohaib Amir (Vice Curator, Global Shapers), Talha Bin Afzal (Program Manager, Pasha), and Naureen Hayat (Co-Founder, Tez Financial Services) were the Guests of Honor. Dr. Shujaat Mubarik, Associate Dean, CBM, IoBM, presented the closing note. He appreciated the organizing committee’s efforts to present such a thought-provoking online event during challenging times.