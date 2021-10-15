RCCI organizes Taxpayers recognition awards ceremony

Rawalpindi, OCT 15 /DNA/ – The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) in collaboration with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) organized an awards ceremony in recognition of the taxpayers. The purpose of the event was to appreciate the role of taxpayers and business institutions in various fields. Moreover, the aim was to highlight the government’s efforts to recognize the facilities and services for taxpayers.

President Dr. Arif Alvi was the chief guest at the function held at the Awan e Sadar while Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro, senior FBR officials, government officials, President RCCI Nadeem Rauf, Group Leader Sohail Altaf, SM Naseem were present on the occasion. Senior Vice President Asim Malik, Vice President Talat Awan, former presidents, executive committee chairman Osman Ashraf, prominent business personalities and representatives of institutions also attended the ceremony.

In his address, Dr. Arif Alvi said that there is a need to popularize the culture of tax payment in the country. The chamber of commerce should provide assistance to people, especially women in getting loans. Also the chamber should encourage women in medium-sized businesses, increase employment opportunities for women in the industry, he added.

The President thanked the officials of RCCI for organizing the function in honor of the leading taxpayers. He said that Pakistan is on the path of development, and the Government is focusing on making the country a hub of economic development. Peace in Afghanistan will open the door to trade with Central Asian countries and as a result this will strengthen Pakistan and the region. He said that if traders are prosperous then Pakistan will be prosperous. The President said that traders should introduce the brand Pakistan.

On this occasion, RCCI President Nadeem Rauf said that Rawalpindi Chamber is an active organization of businessmen of the country and the business community is playing its full role for the economic development of the country. He said that RCCI has organized various trade conferences at national and international level. The aim is to promote trade and investment in the country. Stressing on the need to increase the tax base, he said that the FBR should provide a one-window facility to all chambers for the convenience of traders.

Group leader RCCI Sohail Altaf said that as a result of government initiatives, traders were being encouraged and higher taxpayers were being honored. He said that small and medium enterprises have to be brought forward to increase trade activities and promote tax culture in the country. In the end President Arif Alvi distributed the awards among the winners in different categories.