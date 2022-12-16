RCCI organizes seminar on Islam and Business 

DNA

Rawalpindi: A seminar on Islam and Business was organized in Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Friday. Dr. Taj Afsar, Deputy Dean, Faculty of Usuluddin, International Islamic University, Islamabad addressing the seminar that the Islam permits and encourages trade. However, it provides a few conditions to protect the interest of the parties involved in the trade and in the interest of the society. One cannot trade in the commodities that are prohibited and clearly mentioned in Quran and Ahadith and that are not in the collective interest of the society.

The basic principle of the religion of Islam on trade is human respect, transparency and respect for hard work.

Adulteration, fraud, and profiteering are strictly prohibited in Islam.

Chamber President Saqib Rafiq said in his opening speech that it is our duty and responsibility to implement the five principles of trade that Islam has set.

A question and answer session was also held on the occasion of the seminar, in which the participants asked questions regarding transactions, advances, bank loans, rent and partnership, sale and purchase of land, business of property files, profit on rental, Dr. Taj Afsar. In response to the questions, he said that in any aspect of trade, the basic principle of Islam should always be kept in mind, in which it is forbidden to make profit by taking advantage of coercion, and the interests of the community should be cherished under free trade and transparency.

Senior Vice President M. Hamza Sarosh, vice president Faisal Shahzad, chairman Kashif Raheem, representatives from trade associations , executive committee members and members attended the seminar.