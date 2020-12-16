Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

RCCI donates latex gloves, sanitizers to Rescue 1122

| December 16, 2020
DNA

RAWALPINDI, DEC 16 (DNA) – The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has donated latex gloves, hand sanitizers and masks to Rescue 1122 to prevent the Corona epidemic. RCCI President Nasir Mirza handed over hand sanitizers, gloves and masks to the representatives of Rescue 1122 at Commissioner’s Office Rawalpindi.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (retd) Mahmood, RCCI Vice President Shahraiz A Malik, Executive Member Alam Chughtai and Rescue 1122 officials were also present on the occasion.

The Commissioner Mahmood appreciated the initiative of the Rawalpindi Chamber and said that rescue officials were playing the role of front line soldiers in the fight against Corona. . He said that we will defeat this epidemic with the help of the community.

On this occasion, President Nasir Mirza said that Rawalpindi Chamber has always been at the forefront in providing relief to the people during natural calamities and epidemics.

“The epidemic is no less than a challenge,” he said. It can only be controlled through SOPs and safety measures, he added.=DNA

